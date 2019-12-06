0 Shares

Ruby Shirley age 90 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. She was the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Mallie Lowery Thomas. Ruby was a member of the Edmonton Methodist Church and taught 4th grade at Edmonton Elementary for 28 years.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Monday at the Edmonton Cemetery with a celebration of life following at Barn Lot Theatre. Visitation will be Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Monday after 10:00 AM until the service time.

Ruby is survived by three grandchildren. Susan (Jim) Nichols of Hyde Park, Vermont. Richey Gawjarone of White House, Tennessee and Kari (Jameson) Hughs of Louisville. Two daughters in laws. Cathy Shirley of Edmonton and Bonita Shirley of Glasgow. A sister in law Susan Chambers of Edmonton. Three great grandchildren. Aaden Hughs, Avery Hughs and Isabella Gawjarone. An honorary great grandson Arlo Schuette. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Morris Lane Shirley and two sons. Tommy Lane and Joey Shirley. A brother Joe Clifton Thomas. In lieu of flowers backpacks of food can be sent to the funeral home to be displayed during the visitation.

