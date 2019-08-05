0 Shares

Ruby Zula England, 87, of Cave City, Kentucky, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Breeding, Kentucky, on February 12, 1932, to the late Ray and DelphaCoomer McKinney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip England, a son, Greg England and a brother, Alfred McKinney.

She was a member of Grider Memorial Baptist Church in Glasgow and retired as a Lunchroom Office Assistant from Watson Lane Elementary School in Valley Station.

Survivors include:

One son and daughter-in-law – Chris & Lori England of Shelbyville

A daughter-in-law – Christie England of Bon Aire

One brother – J.D. McKinney of Breeding

Three sisters – Betty Bean, Pat Phipps & Phyllis Burris all of Columbia

Four grandchildren – Matthew England, Kim England, Christopher England, Justin England

One great-grandchild – Jonathan Earnest

Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. David McKinney officiating

Burial in Fudge Cemetery in Breeding

Visitation after 4:00 P.M. Friday

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements