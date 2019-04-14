0 Shares

Rumsey J. R. J. Hogue, Jr., 70, Lucas, passed away suddenly Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his residence. Born in Glasgow, he was a son of the late Rumsey J. Hogue, Sr. and Wilma Coffey Hogue. R. J. was a lifelong farmer. He earned his B.S. degree in Agriculture from Western Kentucky University and maintained his involvement in farming while pursuing various other interests. He was a member of the Kentucky National Guard; a member of the Austin-Tracy Young Farmers Association; a member of Farm Bureau; a charter member of the Austin-Tracy Volunteer Fire Department; a retired Park Ranger at the Barren River Lake Park; and most recently he was owner and manager of the Spring Hill RV Park. He was also a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and had been attending the First Church of the Nazarene in Scottsville. Survivors include his fiance Margaret Meadows; one son: Tim Hogue, his wife Amy and their son Brayden of Bowling Green; one daughter: Kara Neidell, her husband Jason and their daughter Quinn of Bowling Green; one brother, Thomas Hogue of Glasgow; one sister, Kay Spears of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jeff Hogue. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 1 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Heart Association or to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital.