Rumsey J. “R.J.” Hogue, Jr.

 Rumsey J. R. J. Hogue, Jr., 70, Lucas, passed away suddenly
Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his residence.  Born in Glasgow, he was a son
of the late Rumsey J. Hogue, Sr. and Wilma Coffey Hogue.

 

          R. J. was a lifelong farmer.  He earned his B.S. degree in
Agriculture from Western Kentucky University and maintained his involvement
in farming while pursuing various other interests.  He was a member of the
Kentucky National Guard; a member of the Austin-Tracy Young Farmers
Association; a member of Farm Bureau; a charter member of the Austin-Tracy
Volunteer Fire Department; a retired Park Ranger at the Barren River Lake
Park; and most recently he was owner and manager of the Spring Hill RV Park.
He was also a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and had been attending
the First Church of the Nazarene in Scottsville.

 

          Survivors include his fiance Margaret Meadows; one son: Tim
Hogue, his wife Amy and their son Brayden of Bowling Green; one daughter:
Kara Neidell, her husband Jason and their daughter Quinn of Bowling Green;
one brother, Thomas Hogue of Glasgow; one sister, Kay Spears of Glasgow;
several nieces and nephews.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in
death by one brother, Jeff Hogue.

 

          Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher &
Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be after 1 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.  Alternate
expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American
Heart Association or to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital.

