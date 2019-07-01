0 Shares

Russell Enoch Graf, MD, 97, died at home on Monday, July 1st, 2019.

He was born October 24th, 1921 in Manila, Philippine Islands to the late Enoch and Deloris Graf. His father was stationed in the Philippines while serving in the United States Army.

Russell is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Lois Eklof Graf, two sisters; Barbara Holland and Sheila Shanks, and one son, Russell E. Graf, Jr. (Marilyn).

Russell is survived by two sons, Allen V. Graf and Robert C. Graf (Sandy); five grandchildren, Kimberly Haas (Chad), Russell E. Graf, III (Tarina), Robert R. Graf (Amy-Lynn), Christopher Graf (Sarah), David A. Graf, and several great-grandchildren.

Russell followed the steps of his father by joining the United States Army during World War II. He remained in the regular Army Medical Corps until 1966 when he retired with the rank of Lt. Colonel. He continued his profession of a Radiologist in civil practice until 1989 when he fully retired and moved to Bowling Green.

Russell was a kind, friendly man with a great sense of humor, but above all else, he was a devoted family man. He spent all of his non-working time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He supported, counseled and advised without trying to control. He will be greatly missed.

Russell desired to be cremated and his ashes buried next to his wife’s. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is honored to be in charge of all arrangements.