Russell: Road projects to come in spring

GLASGOW, Ky. – In a recent visit to Glasgow, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin announced that the state has awarded Glasgow over $300,000 in discretionary funding for road projects. The funding was granted after the city applied for funding with an estimated $348,997 in needs.

According to the application, the city estimated half the project would benefit repairs and the other half would benefit economic development. The city also estimated 400 constituents and 50 businesses would be impacted by the projects.

While several projects were detailed in the application, some were listed in a higher priority. According to the application, a project on Aberdeen Drive is listed as the city’s top priority. The project is estimated to be .603 miles. The cost estimate sets at $69,546.50.

City grant writer April Russell says since the project was not fully funded some of the projects may be adjusted to maximize the $304,081 awarded. While it’s unclear which projects would be adjusted, some of the major projects that would cost significantly more would likely be on that list of adjustments.

The most significant project is a project on Grandview Avenue that is just over half a mile. According to the application, the project would extend from a pavement joint near US 31E to a portion of Willow Drive. This section of road is also listed to have no known prior work completed on it. The total for the .546-mile project is estimated at $84,463.

Other projects include work on Prestwick Drive, Rogers Road, West Washington Street, North Lewis Street, South Liberty Street, Gay Street, East Wayne Street, West College Street, Temple Trace Road and Short Street.

Russell tells WCLU News the projects will likely not be projects completed this year.

“I really don’t feel like we’ll do this project until spring,” Russell said.

She cites cold weather’s impact on asphalting as a primary reason for the delay.

Russell also says the projects will have to undergo application and bidding before they are carried out. This would only extend the process of beginning the projects.

For a detailed cost estimate and length of each project, the application submitted to the state can be found here.

Image: April Russell/ Twitter.