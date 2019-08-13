Russellville man found dead in Warren County

0 Shares

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – A Russellville man is dead, and police are unclear why.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says officers were dispatched to a home on Sylvia Way in Warren County Monday around 1 a.m. When deputies arrived, they say two men were at the residence who led officers and EMS to where the body was located.

Police say they have identified the man as 23-year-old Austin Peck. According to Warren County Deputy Coroner, the man died around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation is underway.