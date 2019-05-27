0 Shares

Ruth A. Garner age 93 of Burkesville, KY passed away on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at Cumberland Valley Manor. Ruth was born on August 07, 1925 in Los Angeles, California to the late Archibald Griffiths and Nellie Wilson Griffiths. She was a member of Branham Grove Baptist Church, where she had served as President of the Woman’s Missionary Union, and had served with the Hispanic Outreach Ministry. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Milie Garner and one brother, Howard Griffiths.

Survivors Include:

Seven Sons- Gary Garner and his wife Linda of Louisville, KY, Glenn Garner and his wife Patricia of Burkesville, KY, Gene Garner and his wife Patty of Bowling Green, KY, David Garner and his wife JoAnne of Burkesville, KY, Gay Garner and his wife Karren of Byrdstown, TN, Jay Garner and his wife Sherry of Albany, KY, and Milie Garner, Jr. and his wife Rita of Burkesville, KY

One Sister-in-law- Marilyn Griffiths of Yuma, Arizona

11 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, 6 Step Grandchildren, 17 Step Great Grandchildren, 7 Step Great Great Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral Service:

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Branham Grove Baptist Church, 3096 Modoc Rd., Burkesville, KY with burial in Branham Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 9 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 6 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. and from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. Wednesday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to “WE CARE” P.O. Box 695, Burkesville, KY 42717