Ruth Elizabeth Vibbert, 55, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, October 7th, at TJ Samson Hospital ER, in Glasgow, KY.

Ruth was born in Barren County, KY on June 13, 1964, daughter of the late Hazel (Ballard) and Layton Page.

She married Edward Lee Vibbert in Celina, TN, June 22, 1979. He preceded her in death January 1, 2017. She worked in Dietary at the nursing home.

Ruth is survived by, two daughters, Sandy Vibbert, of Tompkinsville, KY;

Brandy, wife of George Birge, of Tompkinsville, KY;

4 grandchildren, Tyler, Hailey & Cooper Birge & Sunshine Vibbert, four sisters, Rachel, wife of Alton Ferguson, of Tompkinsville, KY; Sandra, wife of Eddie Smith, of Tompkinsville, KY; Connie, wife of Marty Huffman, of Glasgow, KY; Debbie Patterson, of Tompkinsville, KY. three brothers, James Page, of Cave City, KY; Darrell Page, of Horse Cave, KY; Wendell Page, of Tompkinsville, KY & host of nieces & nephews.

Her parents, husband & brothers, Danny & Ronnie Page & sister, Patricia Schreckenghost preceded her in death.

Funeral Service will be held 1 PM on Thursday, October 10th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Jason Page will officiate.

Visitation will be held 9 AM to 1 PM on Thursday, October 10th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Interment at Sid Yokley Cemetery, Tompkinsville, KY.

Donations suggested to the Sid Yokley Cemetery.