Salvation Army asking for Angel Tree donations to be turned in promptly

The area Salvation Army is asking anyone with Angel Tree gifts to turn them in for distribution.

Linda Cook told WCLU News that many of the gifts that are expected haven’t been turned in yet. Cook says it’s important to turn in those gifts because volunteers ultimately prepare all the gifts for distribution.

“Sometimes after we distribute gifts, a day or two after, someone will bring in their angel’s gift,” Cook said. “That makes me sad.”

Cook said the Salvation Army waits each year to collect gifts, but days near Black Friday are usually the latest time gifts can be dropped at locations. After gifts are collected volunteers spend time looking through the bags and ensuring each angel’s gifts are accurate to their needs. For this reason, Cook said gifts must be turned in early.

“The angel does not get those gifts that someone has taken the time and bought in consideration of that child,” Cook said.

When the Salvation Army has left over angels, Cook said volunteers shop for those gifts. However, when the gifts have already been distributed, the donations don’t make it out to children that year.

