Sam Maxie Harlan, 88, of Monroe County, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. He was born on June 15, 1931 the son of the late Ray Harlan and Della Gillenwater Harlan. He was united in marriage to Sue Jeanne Carter Harlan on March 25, 1955, who precedes him in death.

He was a member of Mt. Gilead Church of Christ. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He served Monroe County as a Jailer for 4 years, Deputy Sheriff, Sherriff for 4 years, and 12 years as the 3rd District Magistrate. He was an avid farmer and logger.

He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Greta and Gary Bartley; two grandsons, MacShane Bartley and wife Cybil, and Dillan Bartley and wife Ashley all of Tompkinsville, KY; two brothers, Veachel Harlan and wife Brenda, of Tompkinsville, KY, and John Harlan and wife Janice Harlan of Tompkinsville, KY; one sister, Mary Pearl Clements and husband Connie Mack of Hermitage Springs, TN; one sister-in-law, Jeanette Harlan of Tompkinsville, KY; 4 great-grandchildren, Ramsey Kate, Reece Harlan, Oakley and Vanley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Eugene Harlan.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home with burial in the Memorial Lawn. Tim McHenry will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 2:00pm till 8:00pm and Sunday morning from 8:00 am until for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Monroe County Backpack Program in memory of Sam Maxie Harlan.