Sammy Tooley, 57, of Tompkinsville, KY., passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. Sammy was born in Celina TN., the son of the late Joe Lewis Tooley and Emma (Andrews) Tooley.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia “Pat” May Tooley of Tompkinsville, KY.; one son, Eric Tooley of Clarksville, TN.; three brothers, Joseph Tooley and wife Amanda of Tompkinsville, KY., Carl “Jr.” Philpot of Celina, TN. And Barney Graves of Tompkinsville, KY.; two sisters, Hazel Graves of Tompkinsville, KY., and Priscilla Graves of Bowling Green, KY., and two grandchildren also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Adonica Shannell Tooley.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Larry Graves will be officiating the service.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made toward the funeral expenses in memory of Sammy Tooley and can be made at the funeral home.