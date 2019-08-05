WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

SANDRA KAY HUFF LINDSEY

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Sandra Kay Huff Lindsey, 57, of Big Reedy passed away 1:30 AM Tuesday May 7, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a Registered Medical Assistant at Graves-Gilbert Clinic and a member of the Edmonson County FFA. She was a daughter of Bayard Huff and Carol Milam Huff of Big Reedy, who survive.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at Big Reedy Church of Christ, where she was a member, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 AM-8:00 PM Friday and 9-10 AM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home.

Surviving in addition to her parents are her husband, Bruce Lindsey; a daughter, Denise Stice (Derek) of Big Reedy; a son, Matthew Lindsey of Big Reedy; a sister, Rhonda Cohron (Martin) of Sugar Grove; a brother, Ronny Huff (Sherletta) of Big Reedy; and two grandsons, Caleb Stice and Joshua Stice.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.