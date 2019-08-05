0 Shares

Sandra Kaye Oller Bagshaw, 55, of Brownsville passed away at 7:15 AM Tuesday May 7, 2019 at her home. The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Franklin. She was a daughter of Ernest R. Higgs of Franklin and the late Paulette Gregory Lee. She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Parker; and step mother, Judy Higgs.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to help pay funeral expenses and may be mailed to: Gravil Funeral Home, PO Box 306, Brownsville, KY 42210

Surviving in addition to her father are her husband, David Bagshaw; three sons, Timmothy Parker of Eddyville, Allen Stephens of Ellijay, GA and Andrew Bagshaw of Cave City; seven daughters, Erin Milton, Shauna Gross and Margarett Oller all of Brownsville, Donna Stephens of North Carolina, Felicia Bagshaw of Morgantown, Jaimie Oller of Russellville and Courtney Basham of Leitchfield; three brothers, Carl Spivey, Terry Higgs and Jessie Higgs; four sisters, Candida Higgs, Kimberly Higgs-Rayner, Mary Ann Higgs and Debbie Higgins; 14 grandchildren, Elijah Parker, Seaira Milton, Joseph Milton, William Bingham, Damien Bingham, Serenity Bingham, Leilina Bingham, Kacy Dalton, Kolton Ford, Hunter Ford, Brooklyn Basham, Leah Basham, Nevah Massey and Lennox Cowles; and a great grandson, Zayden Hartenhoff.