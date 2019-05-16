0 Shares

Sandra Kelly, 71 of the Priceville community, passed away Wednesday at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

She was born in St. Louis to the late John & Laverne Sheean Jones. Mrs. Kelly was retired from Louisville Bedding in Munfordville and she was a member of the Campground Methodist Church and the Bonnieville Order of Eastern Star.

She is survived by her husband-Ed Kelly

Two daughters-Pamala Kelly of Munfordville

Patricia Summerton of Mt. Barker, South Australia

Four grandchildren-Sydney, Donald, George & Dallas

Two brothers-David Jones and Jay Jones both of St. Louis

One sister-Sherry Stetler of Chicago, IL

Funeral services for Sandra Kelly will be 1pm Saturday at the Campground Methodist Church with cremation to follow. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8pm at the Sego Funeral Home. Eastern Star service will be 7pm Friday at the funeral home.