Sandra Whitmer, 55, of Cave City, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Medical Center Caverna.

She was a Hart County native, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was also a member of the Northtown United Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Kathrine Sturgeon; two brothers, Tony and David Sturgeon; two sisters, Nina Holiday and Judy Smith; and two nieces.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Whitmer; three children, Charles Whitmer (Brittany), Sarah McMillan, and Joshua Whitmer; five grandchildren, Katie Whitmer, Madelyn McMillan, Graesyn Jackson, Braedyn Jackson,and Makenna Whitmer; three brothers, Steve Sturgeon (Robyn), Larry Sturgeon and Danny Sturgeon (Lisa); three sisters, Vonna Sturgeon, Carolyn Rhein (Bobby), and Marlene Thomas.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 PM Friday, December 27, 2019, in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation at Winn Funeral Home will be on Thursday, December 26th from 2 PM – 8 PM and after 9 AM until service time on Friday.

