Sara Ann Young Smith, 78 of Glasgow died Saturday, July 20, 2019.

The Cumberland County native was a daughter of the late James and Ocie Thacker Young and wife of the late Glen Ray Smith and is preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Young. She was employed by Technatrim and Johnson’s Control. She was a member of Oak Forest Baptist Church.

Her survivors include three sisters, Doris Jaggers, Linda Gore (Larry), Rita Barton (Charles); and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy and Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Hays Cemetery. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.