Saturday Basketball

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, 1/17

THE FOURTH REGION ALL “A” TOURNAMENT WRAPS UP TONIGHT AT CUMBERLAND COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL WITH THE GIRLS AND BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES. IN THE GIRLS CONTEST, GLASGOW TAKES ON CUMBERLAND COUNTY AT 6:00. THE BOYS TITLE GAME WILL PIT METCALFE COUNTY AGAINST MONROE COUNTY AROUND 8:00. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST OF THE GLASGOW/CUMBERLAND COUNTY GAME AT 5:50 ON WCLU 103.1 F.M. AND 1490 A.M. OR ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN BURKESVILLE WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE US IN INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.

IN OTHER BASKETBALL ACTION TONIGHT…IN GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS…HART COUNTY HOSTS LARUE COUNTY; AND EDMONSON COUNTY ENTERTAINS WHITESVILLE TRINITY.

IN GIRLS GAMES…RUSSELL COUNTY VISITS TAYLOR COUNTY; WARREN EAST TAKES ON BELFRY IN THE KENTUCKY STATE TWO “A” TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS; WARREN CENTRAL PLAYS AT BOWLING GREEN; AND SOUTH WARREN GOES TO MUHLENBERG COUNTY.

AND IN BOYS ACTION, WARREN EAST WELCOMES GREENWOOD; AND SOUTH WARREN HOSTS CHRISTIAN COUNTY.

