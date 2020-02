Saturday Sports 2/1/20

0 Shares

Basketball Scores

Boys

Barren County 80 Glasgow 63

Monroe County 70 Adair County 61

Clinton County 59 Allen County-Scottsville 56

Bardstown 105 Hart County 57

Larue County 72 Caverna 54

Butler County 59 Edmonson County 47

Cumberland County 79 Metcalfe County 51

Russell County 78 Casey County 56

Greenwood 67 Warren East 54

Warren Central 61 Bowling Green 55

Franklin Simpson 63 Todd Central 39

Logan County 82 Russellville 54

South Warren 72 Ohio County 69

Girls

Barren County 55 Glasgow 48

Monroe County 57 Adair County 31

Allen County-Scottsville 49 Clinton County 40

Hart County 65 Louisville Fairdale 26

Caverna 46 Larue County 42

Edmonson County 67 Butler County 54

Metcalfe County 58 Cumberland County 45

Casey County 63 Russell County 35

Greenwood 54 Warren East 42

Bowling Green 58 Warren Central 22

Franklin Simpson 56 Todd Central 29

Logan County 51 Russellville 39

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TODAY…GLASGOW TRAVELS TO LOGAN COUNTY FOR A GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE GIRLS TIPPING OFF AT 4:00. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST OF BOTH GAMES ON WCLU 103.1 F.M., 1490 A.M., OR ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAMES WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.

IN OTHER GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS TODAY…BARREN COUNTY VISITS TODD CENTRAL; AND CUMBERLAND COUNTY IS ON THE ROAD AT MCCREARY CENTRAL.

IN BOYS ACTION…MONROE COUNTY GOES TO SOUTH WARREN; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE VISITS BOWLING GREEN; CAVERNA FACES RUSELLVILLE; CLINTON COUNTY ENTERTAINS JACKSON COUNTY; AND WARREN EAST TRAVELS TO MARSHALL COUNTY.

AND IN GIRLS GAMES…ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE HOSTS OHIO COUNTY; EDMONSON COUNTY WELCOMES DAVIESS COUNTY; AND CLINTON COUNTY GOES TO WARREN CENTRAL.

