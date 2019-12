Saturday Sports

2 Shares

Basketball Scores Friday Night

Boys

Dupont Manual 71 Glasgow 60

Green County 74 Edmonson County 73

Thomas Nelson 74 Metcalfe County 64

Greenwood 73 South Warren 52

Girls

Barren County 65 Allen County Scottsville 36

Larue County 49 Caverna 45

Edmonson County 49 Green County 40

Thomas Nelson 80 Metcalfe County 73

South Warren 51 Greenwood 37

Franklin Simpson 56 Warren Central 51

ON TODAY’S LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE…GLASGOW’S BOYS CONTINUE POOL PLAY IN THE CENTURY MORTGAGE DERBY CITY JAM AT LOUISVILLE PLEASURE RIDGE PARK HIGH SCHOOL WITH A GAME AGAINST DESALES AT 9:00 THIS MORNING. WE’LL HAVE THE BROADCAST BEGINNING AT 8:50 ON WCLU 103.1 F.M. AND 1490 A.M. OR ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN LOUISVILLE WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M. THE SCOTTIES ARE ALSO SCHEDULE TO PLAY A SECOND GAME LATER TODAY IN THE TOURNAMENT BUT, THE TIME FOR THAT CONTEST WILL NOT BE DETERMINED UNTIL AFTER THEIR GAME THIS MORNING.

IN OTHER BOYS ACTION TODAY…BARREN COUNTY FACES MEADE COUNTY AT SOUTH WARREN HIGH SCHOOL; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE SQUARES OFF AGAINST CUMBERLAND COUNTY AND LOUISVILLE SAINT XAVIER AT WARREN EAST HIGH SCHOOL; AND CAVERNA TRAVELS TO WARREN EAST.

AND IN GIRLS GAMES…BARREN COUNTY TAKES ON MEADE COUNTY AT BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL; MONROE COUNTY HOSTS CAMPBELLSVILLE; AND HART COUNTY CONTINUES PLAY IN A TOURNAMENT AT RUSSELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL.

AND IN GIRL/BOY DOUBLHEADERS…EDMONSON COUNTY HOSTS THOMAS NELSON; AND METCALFE COUNTY TAKES ON GREEN COUNTY AT EDMONSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL.

