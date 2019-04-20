WCLU

SATURDAY WEATHER RELATED INFORMATION

The Lady Scottie softball games that were to take place today in the Edmonson County Tournament in Brownsville have been cancelled.

The Glasgow Parks and Recreation Easter egg hunt has been postponed until next Saturday, April 27th. The first hunt next Saturday will be at 1PM at the Beaver Creek Park. The event is free of charge for kids ages walking through 10 years old.

The Horse Cave Community Easter Egg Hunt that was originally going to be held on the field beside 31-W is now being held at the Legrande Elementary School in the gym.

