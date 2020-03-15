SCAM Alert Glasgow Police Department

16 Shares

They will send you an email from teambilling997@gmail.com stating an item had been shipped to your residence in another state with the note stating:

“IF YOU DID NOT PLACE THIS ORDER PLEASE REPORT TO FRAUD PROTECTION TEAM AT 1-888-303-2646”

The victim didn’t order the item listed in the email nor did they live at the residence the item had been shipped to. Victim contacted the phone number provided in the email and was told to visit www.helpme.net in order to be provided a refund. The victim given a code that allowed the suspect to wirelessly access their computer. The suspect then instructed the victim to open their bank account in order to have the refund deposited to the account. An amount exceeding the refund was deposited into the account by the suspect. The victim was then instructed to purchase prepaid debit cards from multiple locations and provide the suspect with the card information. The victim did as they were instructed and purchased approximately $3,500.00 in gift cards. The victim then provided the suspect with the card information on the debit cards they had purchased.

The phone numbers used by the suspect in this incident are as follows:

1-808-800-9304

1-434-290-2282

This is a scam, please do not provide any personal information.

