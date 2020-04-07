0 Shares

Scott Richey Anderson, age 49, died Friday, April 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Frankfort, KY October 18,1970, the son of the late Clyde Richey Anderson and his mother Jackie (Ford) Anderson of Glasgow, who still survives. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and was in UPS Aircraft Technical Support department. He loved spending time on his sailboat and was an avid pilot.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé, Robin Garmon, Louisville KY; two sons, Mark Brandon Anderson (Destiny) and Scott Mitchell Anderson (Kalen) both of Louisville KY; a brother, Jeff Anderson (Pam) of Floyds Knobs, IN; one sister, Jenny Lou Murphy (Rodney) of Frankfort, KY; he is also survived by one granddaughter, Luna Rose Anderson; three children he loved as his own, Joseph Aaron Wall, Brandon James Garmon, and Noah Ray Garmon all of Louisville KY; he is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral celebration for Scott Anderson will be live streamed at 2:00pm Saturday, April 11th, where family and friends may visit www.Facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Anderson.

