Scottie golf team moves to state golf tournament

29 Shares

The Glasgow Scottie golf team recently won the Class All “A” Regional golf tournament at Kentucky Hills Golf Course in Summer Shade.

Ethan Harlow shot a 36 and was overall medalist, according to a Glasgow Athletics news release. In addition, Clay Pippen shot a 41; Bo Shelton shot a 45; Drew Richardson shot a 48. Gage Burd also participated but his score is unclear.

According to the news release, the Scotties will play in the Class All “A” State golf tournament at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond. The tournament is set for Sept. 7.