Scottie students launch ‘Goodies and Grub’ as effort to serve the hungry of Glasgow

From left: Kayla Bradley; Garret Towe and Owen Riddle. Four seniors, including Bradley, Riddle, Towe and Sydney Bowles (not pictured) helped formulate the Scottie REACH program's newest project called "Goodies and Grub." The initiative seeks to feed people or families without food. Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

The youth of the world are often looked toward as guiding light. For one group of Glasgow High School students, being the light of this community has become their mission.

With a significant number of those in poverty comes an even more staggering statistic of those without proper dietary needs. 1 in 7 Kentuckians struggles with hunger and 1 in 5 children struggles with hunger, according to a 2017 Feeding America study.

Approximately 662,360 people in Kentucky are food insecure. That’s roughly 14.9% of the state’s population.

But the numbers are more revealing in Barren County. There are approximately 6,750 people in Barren County who go without proper dietary needs. Some go without food completely. That number translates to about 15.6% of people in Barren County who are food insecure.

“I like to be there for somebody that I can open my arms up to,” Bradley said. “People can come to me if they need anything.”

That is Glasgow High School senior Kayla Bradley who recently became involved in a new project called “Goodies and Grub.”

Bradley is a Lady Scottie basketball player and a “top culinary student.” Bradley said she became involved with the school’s culinary program around three years ago.

Bradley said she became involved with “Goodies and Grub” after she saw an opportunity to use cooking skills she learned throughout her time with the culinary program.

“Goodies and Grub” is a student-run feeding program developed by four Glasgow High School students: Garret Towe, Owen Riddle, Sydney Bowles and Bradley.

Jade Nadile oversees the school’s REACH program – a group that challenges students to reach their potential, goals and others. Nadile said she became involved with the project after asking Riddle and Towe how she could involve a variety of students. They suggested a service project and brainstormed several ideas before coming to “Goodies and Grub.”

“The kids really like the idea of opening it up and allowing a wide variety of people to receive the blessing,” Nadile said.

Nadile said the group has an online submission form that enables anyone to submit a person or family in need. Nadile said the need factor doesn’t have to be only based on financial need. She said needs for elderly couples who don’t cook or families with one parent fit the criteria of need.

Towe and Riddle have spearheaded the project since its beginning. Nadile said she went to them because she knew they could reach a lot of the student population.

“These two guys are the two guys that when they walk up and down the hallway, they speak to all students,” Nadile said. “Neither of them, really, has their own group.”

It’s the ability to build bonds with everyone that enables Towe and Riddle to help with projects like these.

“Well, when you’re able to overlook the differences between everyone you just see that common ground that everyone shares,” Towe said. “Everyone shares the same idea and same goal. By me, not saying anyone is different than me, but just as another student here at Glasgow High School I can bond with them. I can work with them. Everyone just gets along real well.”

Riddle said he also has helped with Barren County Schools’s Reads and Feeds program during past summers. That experience and his ability to bond with different people led Riddle to help with “Goodies and Grub.”

“If they’re in need and they don’t want to be really vocal about it because they’re not friends with anybody and they’re in need of assistance, I can be able to talk to them and let them know we have a program to help them,” Riddle said. “They don’t have to be embarrassed by it.”

Reaching all aspects of the student population was a concerted effort between Towe and Riddle. Nadile says she directly asked students and staff to help, too.

“It’s a good problem to have that anytime I put out something that says ‘We’re going to do this project. Who wants to help?’ I’m overrun with responses,” Nadile said. “It’s a real variety of kids.”

The group received money through River Lake Church’s Flip It Forward grant. Nadile said the students also applied for another grant but the finalist has not been named yet.

Towe said the pitch was simple. The underlying problem “Goodies and Grub” serves to relieve is a well-known problem across the area.

“Our pitch was mainly just showing that as a school we’re able to get a variety of people together to serve our community to the best of our ability with a problem that everyone knows exists,” Towe said, “And, one that is feasible to solve in such a short amount of time.”

Nadile said the money received so far was used to purchase food. A refrigerator was also donated to the program.

Food is purchased through the school lunchroom’s provider and it is sorted when it arrives. Nadile said students sort food on Monday and cook food Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday is set for food delivery. The group plans to cook two different types of meals to deliver each week.

Service suggestions can be made via the Scottie REACH program’s website. The Scottie REACH program is also on Instagram at @scottiesreach and Twitter at @scottiesREACH.

