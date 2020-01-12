Scotties push past Todd Central in homecoming doubleheader

1 Shares

From left: Kade Stinson; Tucker Kirkpatrick, homecoming king; Ashanti Gore, homecoming queen; and Hadley Stinson. Kade and Hadley joined the candidates on the gym floor to present the plaque and bouquet, respectively.

Photo by Luke Allen/ WCLU Sports.

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Scotties overcame Todd Central High School in a 56-37 win Saturday night despite several key players spending time out of the game due to injuries sustained this weekend.

Senior Robert Kingery led the way for the Scotties, recording 12 points with eight rebounds.

Nik Sorrell had 11 points with 11 rebounds. Sorrell’s rebounds were a significant ploy for the guard as he came out of the gate weak. Sorrell said shots weren’t going in his favour, forcing him to find another way to contribute.

“Shots weren’t falling. That’s all I can say,” Sorrell said. “But I got to keep my mind straight on the game. If shots ain’t falling, then I’m looking for my teammates.”

Jaden Franklin, Landon Frazier, Tucker Kirkpatrick and Jackson Poland were on the bench for the duration of the game after several injuries. Poland injured himself Saturday morning in a JV tournament, just a day after three other teammates sustained injuries in a game against South Warren.

Bowen Haney, senior, had 10 points with four rebounds; Owen Riddle put up eight points with two rebounds; Ashton Cerwinske had six points off of two three-point-shots; and John Carter Myers had three points from a three-point-shot along with four rebounds.

The Scotties improved to 9-8 for the season as they pushed past the physical barriers of injury and barriers initiated by Mother Nature.

As the Lady Scotties took to the floor for warm-ups, an electrical transformer blew in the area, leaving Glasgow High School and much of eastern Glasgow without power. However, officials decided to to play the girl’s game at Glasgow Middle School after 30 minutes of darkness inside Scottie Gym. The middle school was not affected by the power outage. The girls began play around 7:50 p.m.

The outage wasn’t a problem as the Lady Scotties rolled over Todd Central 78-26, improving to 11-3 on the season.

Nina McMurtrey lead the way for team with 17 points. Dynasti Page put up 16 points and two rebounds. Mia Cassidy scored 11 points along with three rebounds. Ashanti Gore scored nine points with five rebounds. Kayla Bradley scored seven points with five rebounds. Anzley Adwell put up seven points with two rebounds. Kaidence Byrd stepped away from the game with three points. Khloe Hale, Janae Bradley, Daviney Proffit, and Caroline Murphy all put up two points.

As the tradition goes, the Lady Scotties followed the Scottie basketball team for play after homecoming festivities. For the Scottie students, homecoming was spent in the light

Four representatives from each class were chosen to represent their class.

Freshmen: Jena Bradley, escorted by Javon Clark; Kira McDonald, escorted by Chase Starr; Daviney Proffit, escorted by Clay Pippen; and Jessica Sturgeon, escorted by Markel Evans.

Sophomores: Nina McMurtrey, escorted by Jay Long; Destiny Wingo, escorted by Jagger Jones; Mikya Fogle, escorted by Jackson Poland; and Jehkia Bradley, escorted by Blaine Christian.

Juniors: Anzley Adwell, escorted by Gage Burd; Dynasti Page, escorted by Ethan Harlow; Lamayha Hall, escorted by Kiatavion Johnson; and Lyric Bailey, escorted by Coleman Decker.

Seniors: Ashanti Gore, escorted by Robert Kingery; Emma Watson, escorted by Bryson Forrest; Brinanna Judd, escorted by Benji Shiremen; and Kayla Bradley, escorted by Tucker Kirkpatrick

Following the presentation of candidates, senior basketball players Tucker Kirkpatrick and Ashanti Gore were named homecoming king and queen, respectively.

