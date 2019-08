0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Scottsville man was arrested in Glasgow earlier this week after a road rage incident. Authorities say they responded the the Southgate Plaza in Glasgow Sunday.

After further investigation, officers determined Jose Antonio Sanchez had brandished a firearm at another motorist. Sanchez was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment.

Officers Jeff Childress and Wesley Hicks made the arrest.