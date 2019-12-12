Scottsville man arrested in connection to investigation, police say charges ‘enhanced’

0 Shares

The Barren River Drug Task Force arrested a man recently in connection to a drug investigation.

The Force executed a search warrant Monday around 9:30 a.m. at a residence in Scottsville. Authorities say they recovered 10 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and several firearms inside the residence.

Dustin Richards, 39, of Scottsville, was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. All charges are enhanced due to the presence of firearms, a press release said.

Richards is lodged in the Allen County Jail.

