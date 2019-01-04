Logo


MAN DIES AFTER SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN WARREN COUNTY

on 04/01/2019
A man has died after a single vehicle collision on Sunday in Warren County.

Michael D Walker was operating a 1998 Ford F150 in the south bound lanes of Scottsville Road when he drove into the median near the intersection. After traveling several feet in the median Walker then came back into the south bound lanes and over turned the vehicle multiple times. The vehicle then struck a guardrail before coming to rest in the middle of the south bound lanes of Scottsville road.

Warren County Sheriff Office was assisted at the scene by Alvaton Fire Department, Medical Center EMS and the Warren County Coroner Office.

