SCRTC holds annual meeting, elects district trustees

South Central Rural Telephone Company recently held its annual meeting at the Cave City Convention Center. According to a news release, mail ballots for the utility’s trustee election were finalized.

Billy Smith defeated Gada L. Denton in district two (Canmer and Horse Cave) to keep his position as a trustee. Smith received 489 votes and Denton received 448 votes.

Stanley C. Greer was reelected in district five (Temple Hill and Glasgow) to remain in position as the trustee for the area. Greer defeated Jackie L. Perkins in a 493-292 win.

Incumbent for district six Zack Kender was declared reelected after defeating Robert Greer. Kender won in a 363-155 vote. Kender continues to serve the Fountain Run, Gamaliel and Lucas exchanges.