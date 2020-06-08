Search continues for 2 missing swimmers on Kentucky lake

6 Shares

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A search continues for two men who went missing on a Kentucky Lake.

WKYT-TV reports crews looked for the swimmers on Lake Cumberland on Sunday, two days after they went missing. Russell County Emergency Manager H.M. Bottom says both swimmers are international students and that their families have been notified through their embassies. Bottom says the men were swimming with two women Friday near a houseboat, which started to drift away.

The women indicated the men swam toward the boat but disappeared under the surface.

