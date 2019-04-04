Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SEARCH TEAMS CONTINUE SEARCH FOR THREE LOST IN RED RIVER GORGE

on 04/04/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Search and rescue teams from Powell and Wolfe counties were searching Thursday morning for three lost hikers in the Red River Gorge.

A Facebook post from the Powell County Search & Rescue team around 12 a.m. Thursday said that Powell and Wolfe search teams were going to Osborne Trailhead “to look for 3 lost hikers that are deep into the Gorge. Prayers as they make their way to them and safely return back. The hikers are wet and cold.”

WYMT-TV reported Thursday morning that crews were able to ping one of the hiker’s phones and that the hikers were possibly under a 100-foot cliff.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SEARCH TEAMS CONTINUE SEARCH FOR THREE LOST IN RED RIVER GORGE”

Please Leave a Reply

 

Person of the Day

DR. ANDY TURNER

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.