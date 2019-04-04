SEARCH TEAMS CONTINUE SEARCH FOR THREE LOST IN RED RIVER GORGE

on 04/04/2019 |

Search and rescue teams from Powell and Wolfe counties were searching Thursday morning for three lost hikers in the Red River Gorge.

A Facebook post from the Powell County Search & Rescue team around 12 a.m. Thursday said that Powell and Wolfe search teams were going to Osborne Trailhead “to look for 3 lost hikers that are deep into the Gorge. Prayers as they make their way to them and safely return back. The hikers are wet and cold.”

WYMT-TV reported Thursday morning that crews were able to ping one of the hiker’s phones and that the hikers were possibly under a 100-foot cliff.