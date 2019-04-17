WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

SEARCH WARRANT IN CAVE CITY LEADS TO ARREST

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

On Tuesday morning, Officers from the Cave City Police Department executed a search warrant at 704 Grinstead Mill Road in Cave City, in reference to an ongoing narcotic investigation. Inside the residence, officers located a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and other items used to traffic narcotics.

32 year old Michael Johnson, of Cave City was arrested and charged with Trafficking controlled substance 1st degree over 2 grams (methamphetamine) and Possession of drug paraphernalia. The case is ongoing and further arrests and charges are possible.

 

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.