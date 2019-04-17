SEARCH WARRANT IN CAVE CITY LEADS TO ARREST

0 Shares

On Tuesday morning, Officers from the Cave City Police Department executed a search warrant at 704 Grinstead Mill Road in Cave City, in reference to an ongoing narcotic investigation. Inside the residence, officers located a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and other items used to traffic narcotics.

32 year old Michael Johnson, of Cave City was arrested and charged with Trafficking controlled substance 1st degree over 2 grams (methamphetamine) and Possession of drug paraphernalia. The case is ongoing and further arrests and charges are possible.