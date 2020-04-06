Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Barren County, cases increase in Barren River District

34 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren River District Health Department confirmed Monday another case of COVID-19 in Barren County.

There are 52 cases confirmed in the Barren River District, and 14 people have recovered. Barren County has two cases, Butler has two, Edmonson has five, Logan has four, Simpson has 13 and Warren County has 26. One death remains the total for fatalities in the district.

State officials continue to urge social distancing practices and is the most important method for staying healthy.

“We urge Barren River residents to stay at home, and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications,” a news release said.

When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services, the BRDHD said. If you do have to leave the house for essential items, the CDC has updated recommendations on the use of cloth face coverings to prevent the spread of the virus. The use of face coverings is not a substitute for social distancing. Face coverings are to be used when social distancing measures cannot be followed, such as in grocery stores or pharmacies.

Cloth face coverings should…

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face – be secured with ties or ear loops – include multiple layers of fabric – allow for breathing without restriction – be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

Should cloth face coverings be washed or otherwise cleaned regularly? How regularly?

Yes. They should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.

How does one safely sterilize/clean a cloth face covering?

A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering.

How does one safely remove a used cloth face covering?

Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.

CDC on homemade cloth face coverings

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. The CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

