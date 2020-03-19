Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Warren Co.

18 Shares

BOWLING GREEN. Ky. – A second case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Warren County Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Barren River District Health Department said an 80-year-old female has the novel coronavirus. The other case, in a 73-year-old male, was confirmed days earlier.

There was not additional information provided. However, Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the Commonwealth Thursday and urged all public and social gatherings to cease, including church meetings.

“With more labs on board for testing, we were prepared for the number of cases to rise,” said Dr. Matthew L. Hunt, Health Department Director. “This increase reinforces the need to follow Governor Beshear’s recommendation for Kentuckians to avoid gatherings both large and small.”

