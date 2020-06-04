Second evening of protests remain calm, group calls for answers

0 Shares

Protesters stand in front of the Barren County Government Center, near the Barren County Courthouse, to protest police brutality on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

(Brennan Crain/WCLU News)

GLASGOW, Ky. – The second evening of protests in downtown Glasgow was peaceful with protesters chanting names like Jeremy Marr, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Protesters said they were in attendance to stand against police brutality and racism, which was similar to their protest Tuesday evening. However, that protest was interrupted when Glasgow’s mayor insisted they should disperse.

A video posted on Facebook Tuesday evening shows Glasgow Mayor Harold “MD” Armstrong attempting to disperse protesters after they continued protesting past 9 p.m. Armstrong said protesters were unlawfully gathering on federal grounds when they continued to protest past the time they were instructed to leave.

The confrontation was verbal in nature, but protesters Wednesday evening said the argument felt like it could have turned violent.

“We just took matters into our own hands, and we stood our ground, stood for what was right, and stood for the people that were lost,” a protester said.

Police were called to the scene Tuesday before a planned 5 p.m. prayer vigil when a person appeared near a pawn shop on the Square with a gun. Protesters said Wednesday that those that were present with guns were there in defense of the protest because protesters had been warned that members of the Ku Klux Klan would appear in Hawaiian-type shirts.

There was a group purportedly gathered near Tuesday’s protest wearing those shirts, according to protesters gathered Wednesday evening.

Protesters Wednesday continued to voice their opposition to racism and police brutality.

One protester remembers the death of Jeremy Marr, a white man who died in Glasgow while in police custody in April. Details continue to remain unknown as Kentucky State Police investigates.

“It just took a toll on me,” the protester said. “As soon as I seen it, it was like ‘Oh my gosh.’ It was mind-blowing, and it kind of got me upset and aggravated.”

WCLU News has filed an open records request with Kentucky State Police. Documents and details are named in that request. No information has been turned over as of June 4.

A video was posted to social media following Marr’s death that appears to show unidentified Glasgow Police officers using aggressive force while Marr was subdued, on the ground and in handcuffs.

Protesters told WCLU News that their stance is against racism and police brutality, not every member of law enforcement.

In fact, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office provided protesters with a case of water Wednesday evening as summer temperatures continued to blaze through the evening.

“They were on our team the whole time,” a protester said. “They were getting personal with us. They were sitting here and learning the people they’re supposed to serve and protect. That’s what a cop is supposed to do.”

