Section of lodge closed due to fire Thursday evening

A section of the lodge at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park was damaged from fire, smoke and water Thursday evening, parks officials said.

The three-floor pool building, which includes an indoor pool and 15 rooms, was closed following the incident. There were no injuries and guests in three rooms were moved to cottages. Local fire departments responded to the fire and the cause is under investigation.

The remainder of the park, including the restaurant and other lodge rooms, were not affected and remain open.

The park was previously scheduled to be closed for the Christmas holiday after lunch on Sunday, Dec. 22, and re-open on Friday, Dec. 27. The park’s New Year’s Eve event will be held as planned.

