Semi, fire truck crash sends 2 to hospital

0 Shares

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Bonnieville. Police say the accident occurred shortly before 4:15 p.m.

Police were notified that an injury collision on Interstate 65 occurred near mile marker 65. Preliminary investigation has revealed an uninvolved non-injury accident occurred near mile marker 65 of Interstate 65 southbound. The Munfordville Fire Department responded to the unrelated accident.

Police say 32-year-old Hardeep S. Gill of Ontario was driving a 2019 Volvo semi-truck and trailer. Gill failed to see the fire truck on the scene of the other accident and hit the rear driver’s side of the fire truck. Police say this caused the fire engine to overturn.

Firefighters Charles Jones and Jeremy Reynolds were transported to Caverna Hospital where they were treated and released for injuries.

Gill was not injured but he was cited for failing to give the right of way to an emergency vehicle and failure to give the right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.