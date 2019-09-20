Sept. 20, 2019 911 activity report

1 Shares

After a busy Wednesday in local 911 activity, Thursday proved to be just as busy.

According to this morning’s 911 report, there was an accident with injury yesterday at 7:38 in the morning. The accident happened on Nobob Road.

Later Thursday, another accident with injury was reported at 1765 Cleveland Avenue. That accident happened just before 1 p.m.

Last night, there was an accident with injury reported at the intersection of North Race Street and West Cherry Street. The report was recorded at 6:47 p.m.