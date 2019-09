0 Shares

Authorities responded to several events Tuesday in the area.

According to the 911 activity report, there was a brush fire shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday at 1003 Merry Oaks Railton Road. Another brush fire was recorded at 6:53 p.m. at 4645 Happy Hollow Road.

Authorities were called to the scene of the second vehicle fire this week. The report was recorded at 11:12 p.m. along North Jackson Highway.