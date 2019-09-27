Sept. 27, 2019 911 Activity report

0 Shares

Local authorities responded to two accidents with injury Thursday.

According to this morning’s 911 activity report, there was an accident near 9451 Happy Valley Road yesterday afternoon. Authorities say it occurred at 3:19 p.m. The Cave City Fire Department, Barren-Metcalfe EMS and Cave City Fire Department responded.

Authorities were called to the scene of another accident last night. At 7:43 p.m., an accident with injury occurred near 2230 Temple Hill Road. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Temple Hill Fire Department and KY-8 helicopter responded.