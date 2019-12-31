Several agencies involved in Horse Cave, Cave City pursuit Monday

61 Shares

Hart County authorities arrested a man Monday after an attempted traffic stop.

A deputy with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Eudora Road near Horse Cave. The vehicle was purportedly reported stolen from Nashville, Tenn.

The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Several agencies joined the pursuit including Kentucky State Police, Horse Cave, Munfordville and Cave City Police and the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.

As the vehicle neared Highway 218 another deputy joined the pursuit. The vehicle turned onto U.S. 31W and headed toward Cave City, a news release said. The pursuit ended along Doran Drive “peacefully.”

Mathew Lashley, 28, was arrested and charged with several traffic offenses including speeding 26 mph or more above the speed limit, careless and reckless driving, fleeing police, theft of a motor vehicle and wanton endangerment.

Lashley was also served an outstanding warrant for absconding parole supervision, police said.

Lashley was transported to the Hart County Jail.

