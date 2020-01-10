Several incumbents, newcomers file for Glasgow City Council

15 Shares

Editor’s note: WCLU News reported 18 people filed for Glasgow City Council in a 5 p.m. WCLU newscast. Seventeen people filed. WCLU News also reported the deadline was 4:30 p.m. Jan. 10, but the deadline was 4 p.m. Jan. 10. WCLU News regrets these errors.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Friday marked the deadline to file for local offices in Glasgow and Barren County. Notably, the Glasgow City Council and two constable districts will appear on the November ballot.

Several incumbents and newcomers’ names appeared on record at the Barren County Clerk’s Office Friday. Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell said there were nearly enough filings to enter a primary election this year, but there was not an additional candidate filing when the 4 p.m. deadline appeared Friday.

“If we would have had 19, then we would have had a primary,” Birdwell told WCLU News.

The state requires a primary election before the general election if there are double the candidates for a particular office, plus one. In this case, the Glasgow City Council has nine seats available and 17 people filed. If 19 had filed, a primary election would be held May 19, 2020.

The current Glasgow City Council passed an ordinance reducing the Council composition from 12 to nine members last year. The 2020 election is expected to be a monumental election in Glasgow because three fewer seats are available.

According to filing records provided Friday by Birdwell, several incumbents filed for reelection including: Marna Kirkpatrick, Chasity Lowery, Terry Bunnell, Freddie Norris, James “Happy” Neal, Patrick Gaunce, Sheri Eubank, Wendell Honeycutt, Marlin Witcher and Joe Trigg.

New filings include: Keith Roweltt “Rolaid”, Brandi Honeycutt, Robert Oliver, Josh “Red” Fields, Chad Wiley, MacLean Lessenberry and Angela Briggs.

Incumbents Gary Norman and Brad Groce did not file for reelection, according to records provided by the Clerk.

Two constable districts are also up for election Nov. 3. Birdwell said Wes Mosier and Charles Shaw filed for constable District IV and District VII remains without a candidate. A primary election is expected May 19 for constable District IV.

