Several injured in Burkesville crash

34 Shares

BURKESVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury collision. Police said the collision happened Jan. 17 along Glasgow Road.

According to a news release, 18-year-old Lydia Emberton, of Tompkinsville, crossed the center line of the roadway near the intersection of Kentucky 100 and Glasgow Road. Emberton’s vehicle traveled into the path of an oncoming truck. Police said Lester Gingerich, 56, of Burkesville, was driving the truck.

While Gingerich attempted to avoid hitting Emberton’s car, the two collided when Emberton swerved in the same direction as Gingerich. The vehicles hit in a head-on manner, a press release said.

Emberton was accompanied by Phillip Ford, 19, of Gamaliel. Police also said Gingerich had a 15-year-old passenger inside his truck. Everyone involved in the collision was transported to the Cumberland County Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Related