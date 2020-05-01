Several injured in Metcalfe County collision

3 Shares

A 1989 Jeep Cherokee, left, and 2003 Honda CRV set in the travel lanes of U.S. 68 in Metcalfe County, April 29, 2020.

(PHOTO: Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office)

EDMONTON, Ky. – Several people were injured in a Metcalfe County car collision Wednesday after two vehicles hit in a head-on manner.

James K. Armstrong, 20, of Edmonton, was driving a 1989 Jeep Cherokee eastbound along U.S. 68 when his vehicle hit the vehicle of Richard C. Armstrong, 19, of Edmonton. Police say Richard was driving a 2003 Honda CRV.

An infant male and Aleigha C. Armstrong, 19, of Edmonton, was in the Jeep Cherokee, according to a news release from the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office. A female juvenile and Michelle Erwin, 29, of Edmonton, was in the Honda CRV.

Police say the two vehicles crossed into each other’s opposing lanes while driving along a straight portion of the roadway. That’s when the vehicles collided in the center lane and came to rest in both travel lanes of U.S. 68.

James Armstrong, Richard Armstrong and Lucas were extracted via mechanical means, according to the news release. They were transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital before they were taken Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The remaining passengers in both vehicles were taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital and were treated and released.

Seatbelts were in use at the time of the collision. The collision remains under investigation.

Related