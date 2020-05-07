Several narcotics, paraphernalia discovered inside Hart County home
(Hart County Jail)
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – Several narcotics and related paraphernalia were discovered inside a home along Back Street in Munfordville on Wednesday.
Deputies with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office and detectives from the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 104 Back St. A person at the residence was arrested.
Susan Ball, 64, of Munfordville, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
An outstanding arrest warrant was also served. Ball was transported and lodged at the Hart County Jail.