Several narcotics, paraphernalia discovered inside Hart County home

Susan Ball, 64, was arrested May 6, 2020, at her Munfordville home after authorities executed a search warrant.

(Hart County Jail)

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – Several narcotics and related paraphernalia were discovered inside a home along Back Street in Munfordville on Wednesday.

Deputies with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office and detectives from the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 104 Back St. A person at the residence was arrested.

Susan Ball, 64, of Munfordville, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

An outstanding arrest warrant was also served. Ball was transported and lodged at the Hart County Jail.

