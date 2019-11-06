Several offices called across state, governor’s race continues to be close
Governor
3,504 of 3,659 precincts – 96 percent
Andy Beshear, Dem 685,143 – 49 percent
Matthew Bevin, GOP (i) 673,070 – 49 percent
John Hicks, Lib 27,250 – 2 percent
Secretary of State
3,504 of 3,659 precincts – 96 percent
Michael Adams, GOP 709,717 – 52 percent
Heather French Henry, Dem 655,804 – 48 percent
Attorney General
3,504 of 3,659 precincts – 96 percent
x-Daniel Cameron, GOP 782,899 – 57 percent
Gregory Stumbo, Dem 580,019 – 43 percent
Auditor
3,496 of 3,659 precincts – 96 percent
x-Mike Harmon, GOP (i) 740,588 – 55 percent
Sheri Donahue, Dem 553,407 – 41 percent
Kyle Hugenberg, Lib 44,551 – 3 percent
Treasurer
3,488 of 3,659 precincts – 95 percent
x-Allison Ball, GOP (i) 811,865 – 60 percent
Michael Bowman, Dem 534,133 – 40 percent
Agriculture Commissioner
3,496 of 3,659 precincts – 96 percent
x-Ryan Quarles, GOP (i) 779,433 – 58 percent
Robert Haley Conway, Dem 525,163 – 39 percent
Josh Gilpin, Lib 42,837 – 3 percent
Supreme Court District 1
388 of 441 precincts – 88 percent
Christopher Shea Nickell, NP 59,881 – 56 percent
Whitney Westerfield, NP 47,766 – 44 percent
Court of Appeals 3rd Dist, 1st Div 3rd Dist, 2nd Div
516 of 535 precincts – 96 percent
x-Jacqueline Caldwell, NP 59,986 – 54 percent
Michael Caperton, NP (i) 52,035 – 46 percent
State House District 18
13 of 31 precincts – 42 percent
Samara Heavrin, GOP 4,095 – 59 percent
Becky Miller, Dem 2,838 – 41 percent
State House District 63
32 of 32 precincts – 100 percent
x-Kimberly Banta, GOP 10,921 – 63 percent
Josh Blair, Dem 6,385 – 37 percent