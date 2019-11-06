Tue. Nov 5th, 2019

Several offices called across state, governor’s race continues to be close

3 mins ago Brennan Crain
Governor

3,504 of 3,659 precincts – 96 percent

Andy Beshear, Dem 685,143 – 49 percent

Matthew Bevin, GOP (i) 673,070 – 49 percent

John Hicks, Lib 27,250 – 2 percent

Secretary of State

3,504 of 3,659 precincts – 96 percent

Michael Adams, GOP 709,717 – 52 percent

Heather French Henry, Dem 655,804 – 48 percent

Attorney General

3,504 of 3,659 precincts – 96 percent

x-Daniel Cameron, GOP 782,899 – 57 percent

Gregory Stumbo, Dem 580,019 – 43 percent

Auditor

3,496 of 3,659 precincts – 96 percent

x-Mike Harmon, GOP (i) 740,588 – 55 percent

Sheri Donahue, Dem 553,407 – 41 percent

Kyle Hugenberg, Lib 44,551 – 3 percent

Treasurer

3,488 of 3,659 precincts – 95 percent

x-Allison Ball, GOP (i) 811,865 – 60 percent

Michael Bowman, Dem 534,133 – 40 percent

Agriculture Commissioner

3,496 of 3,659 precincts – 96 percent

x-Ryan Quarles, GOP (i) 779,433 – 58 percent

Robert Haley Conway, Dem 525,163 – 39 percent

Josh Gilpin, Lib 42,837 – 3 percent

Supreme Court District 1

388 of 441 precincts – 88 percent

Christopher Shea Nickell, NP 59,881 – 56 percent

Whitney Westerfield, NP 47,766 – 44 percent

Court of Appeals 3rd Dist, 1st Div 3rd Dist, 2nd Div

516 of 535 precincts – 96 percent

x-Jacqueline Caldwell, NP 59,986 – 54 percent

Michael Caperton, NP (i) 52,035 – 46 percent

State House District 18

13 of 31 precincts – 42 percent

Samara Heavrin, GOP 4,095 – 59 percent

Becky Miller, Dem 2,838 – 41 percent

State House District 63

32 of 32 precincts – 100 percent

x-Kimberly Banta, GOP 10,921 – 63 percent

Josh Blair, Dem 6,385 – 37 percent

