Shari Denise Chappell, 62, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, May 17th, at her residence.

Shari was born in Tompkinsville, KY on October 15, 1956, daughter of Jean (Spivey) Chappell and Jackie Chappell of Tompkinsville.

She was a 1974 graduate of Tompkinsville High School & was a Louisville Metro Police Officer for 22 years.

Shari is survived by her sister, Shelia, wife of Ricky Troutt, of Westmoreland, TN, nephew, Shane Davis & wife Natalie, great-nephew, Aidan Davis.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY at 3 PM on Monday, May 20th, .

Visitation, Sunday 5-8 PM and Monday 6 AM – 3 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. .

Interment at Monroe County Memorial Lawn, Tompkinsville, KY.