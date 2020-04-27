0 Shares

Sharon D Branham, age 56 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Sharon was born on May 16, 1963 in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late Albert Gene Brodhacker and Naomi Helen Wilson Brodhacker. She was a former employee of Rocore Thermal and a homemaker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Gavin Cope, Madison Wilson, and Kendall Wilson

Survivors Include:

Her Husband- Joey Branham of Burkesville, KY

Two Daughters- Ashley(Albert)Wilson of Burkesville, KY and Tena(Matt)Cope of Bowling Green, KY

Four Brothers- A.J. Brodhacker, Clyde Brodhacker, David Brodhacker, and Damon Brodhacker all of Indiana

Four Grandchildren- Molly Wilson, Jasmine Cope, Gabriella Wilson, and Ashton Cope

and a host of other relatives and friends

All services and burial will be private

