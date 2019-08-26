0 Shares

Sharon Egolf Meadows of Glasgow passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born January 18, 1947, daughter of the late Brooks and Marjorie Janacek Egolf. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Coy Meadows.

A graduate of Scottsville High School, she attended Western Kentucky University and graduated summa cum laude, earning both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education and library science. She began her teaching career at Scottsville High School in 1967 and taught at Caverna High School after her marriage in 1969. She retired from Glasgow Independent Schools after serving for many years, primarily as librarian at Glasgow Middle School. Following her retirement, she loved practicing yoga, flower gardening, reading, following sports with her husband, and enjoying the varied activities of her eight grandchildren. She was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Leigh Anne Botts and husband Joey, Laura Beth Akers and husband Bob and one son Chad Meadows and wife Lori. Grandchildren who survive are Griffin, Grayson and Anne Peyton Botts, Asher, Avery and Braden Meadows, and Landon and Mason Akers. She is also survived by one sister, Karen Benock (Tom); a sister-in-law, Verona Johnson (Bill) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Brooks Egolf, Jr.

Services are under the direction of A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home 11:00 AM Thursday, August 29th with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation for Sharon Meadows will be Wednesday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Thursday from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Helen’s Building Fund or Community Medical Care. The family welcomes memories which can be left online at the funeral home website, www.crowfuneralhome.com