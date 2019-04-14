0 Shares

Sharon Gail (Ruggles) Simpson passed away on Thursday, April 11th, 2019. Born on September 30, 1951, she is predeceased by her father, Wayne Ruggles, and mother, Virginia Ruggles. She is survived by her husband, Phillip Simpson, two sons, Wayne Furlong and Jason (Tami) Simpson, and three sisters, Linda Milby, Debbie Ruggles, and Kathy Marsh (Don). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Allen, Colby, Jeremiah, Nathan, Ashley (Derrick), and Britany (William).

Sharon was a lifelong lover of music, especially Barbershop quartets or choirs, and anything with strong harmony. She loved listening as much as she loved singing, especially with her family and her close friends. Her family was her passion, and her favorite way to spend time was by attending events in which her grandchildren were involved, including athletic events, band concerts, choir concerts, musicals, and plays.

She also deeply loved the Lord, and her family takes comfort in the knowledge that she is now dancing with Jesus and her mom and daddy in heaven.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to service time at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The American Diabetes Association.